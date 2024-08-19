iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT) Holdings Reduced by Western Wealth Management LLC

Western Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT – Free Report) by 79.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,720 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,311 shares during the quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF were worth $349,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,205,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,794,000 after acquiring an additional 4,188 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 464.6% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 458,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,355,000 after purchasing an additional 377,150 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 366,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,859,000 after buying an additional 6,012 shares in the last quarter. One Capital Management LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 315,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,514,000 after buying an additional 5,950 shares during the period. Finally, Falcon Wealth Planning raised its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Falcon Wealth Planning now owns 202,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,962,000 after buying an additional 12,495 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ IJT traded up $0.41 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $135.02. 32,968 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 115,784. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $102.64 and a fifty-two week high of $143.97. The firm has a market cap of $6.22 billion, a PE ratio of 14.69 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $131.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $128.82.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th were paid a $0.3455 dividend. This represents a $1.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 11th.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

