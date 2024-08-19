iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO) Shares Sold by MONECO Advisors LLC

MONECO Advisors LLC reduced its position in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO – Free Report) by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,540 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,112 shares during the period. MONECO Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $635,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SouthState Corp acquired a new position in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $98,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc acquired a new position in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $122,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its position in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 12.9% during the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 2,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $142,000.

NYSEARCA:TFLO traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $50.56. 381,008 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,364,489. iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $50.37 and a twelve month high of $50.76. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $50.55 and its 200-day moving average is $50.57.

The iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (TFLO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of U.S. Treasury floating rate bonds. TFLO was launched on Feb 3, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

