iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA) Shares Acquired by Western Wealth Management LLC

Western Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA – Free Report) by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,855 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 666 shares during the period. Western Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $1,037,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ITA. Global Assets Advisory LLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF during the first quarter worth $111,303,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 18.0% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 717,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,801,000 after buying an additional 109,357 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 63.1% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 478,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,538,000 after buying an additional 184,937 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 511.0% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 299,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,968,000 after acquiring an additional 250,820 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 285,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,100,000 after acquiring an additional 19,123 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of ITA traded up $0.53 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $143.88. 212,075 shares of the stock traded hands. iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 1-year low of $145.00 and a 1-year high of $206.56. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $136.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $132.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.76 billion, a PE ratio of 29.96 and a beta of 0.60.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Aerospace & Defense Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Aerospace & Defense Index (the Index).

