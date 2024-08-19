Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) Short Interest Update

Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,330,000 shares, an increase of 11.4% from the July 15th total of 2,990,000 shares. Currently, 7.5% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 642,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.2 days.

In other news, CEO Thomas Deitrich sold 873 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.87, for a total transaction of $95,043.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 206,163 shares in the company, valued at $22,444,965.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Itron news, CEO Thomas Deitrich sold 873 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.87, for a total transaction of $95,043.51. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 206,163 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,444,965.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Joan S. Hooper sold 501 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.87, for a total value of $54,543.87. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 72,847 shares in the company, valued at $7,930,852.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,542 shares of company stock valued at $166,898 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ITRI. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of Itron by 32.7% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 491 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. Quarry LP boosted its holdings in Itron by 53.0% in the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 352 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Itron by 85.6% during the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 271 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Itron by 61.5% in the first quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 344 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its position in shares of Itron by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 31,458 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,375,000 after buying an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. 96.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Roth Mkm upped their price target on Itron from $122.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Guggenheim upgraded Itron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Itron from $109.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Itron from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Itron from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Itron has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $117.20.

Shares of ITRI traded down $0.08 on Monday, reaching $96.99. 45,885 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 525,730. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $101.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $95.97. The company has a current ratio of 3.16, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. Itron has a 52-week low of $56.11 and a 52-week high of $113.07. The stock has a market cap of $4.45 billion, a PE ratio of 27.85, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.45.

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $609.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $599.25 million. Itron had a return on equity of 16.42% and a net margin of 7.98%. The business’s revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Itron will post 4.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Itron, Inc, a technology, solutions, and service company, provides end-to-end solutions that help manage energy, water, and smart city operations worldwide. It operates in three segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment offers hardware products that are used for measurement, control, or sensing, such as standard gas, electricity, water, and communicating meters, as well as heat and allocation products.

