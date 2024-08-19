Ituran Location and Control (NASDAQ:ITRN) Shares Gap Up to $27.04

Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (NASDAQ:ITRN – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $27.04, but opened at $28.37. Ituran Location and Control shares last traded at $28.99, with a volume of 25,118 shares trading hands.

Ituran Location and Control Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $557.03 million, a P/E ratio of 11.60 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.38.

Ituran Location and Control (NASDAQ:ITRN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $85.03 million for the quarter. Ituran Location and Control had a net margin of 15.30% and a return on equity of 28.58%.

Ituran Location and Control Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ituran Location and Control

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 18th were given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.57%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 18th. Ituran Location and Control’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.40%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Inflection Point Investments LLP bought a new position in Ituran Location and Control in the 4th quarter worth about $16,153,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Ituran Location and Control by 21.3% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 483,763 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,884,000 after acquiring an additional 85,023 shares in the last quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC grew its stake in Ituran Location and Control by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 444,043 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,941,000 after acquiring an additional 33,593 shares in the last quarter. Aristides Capital LLC grew its stake in Ituran Location and Control by 25.7% in the 4th quarter. Aristides Capital LLC now owns 145,782 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,971,000 after acquiring an additional 29,830 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Inlet Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in Ituran Location and Control by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Inlet Private Wealth LLC now owns 141,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,496,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. 94.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Ituran Location and Control

Ituran Location and Control Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides location based telematics services and machine-to-machine telematics products. It operates through two segments, Telematics Services and Telematics Products. The Telematics services segment offers stolen vehicle recovery and tracking services, which enables to locate, track, and recover stolen vehicles for its subscribers; fleet management services that enable corporate and individual customers to track and manage their vehicles in real time; and locator services that allow customers to protect valuable merchandise and equipment.

