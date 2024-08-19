JAKKS Pacific, Inc. (NASDAQ:JAKK) Short Interest Down 7.7% in July

JAKKS Pacific, Inc. (NASDAQ:JAKK – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 490,600 shares, a decline of 7.7% from the July 15th total of 531,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 95,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.1 days.

A number of analysts have issued reports on JAKK shares. Small Cap Consu raised JAKKS Pacific to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. StockNews.com downgraded JAKKS Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th.

In related news, major shareholder Lawrence I. Rosen purchased 10,088 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.58 per share, with a total value of $177,347.04. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 1,885,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,150,113.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of JAKKS Pacific by 37.1% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 5,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,000 after buying an additional 1,494 shares during the period. Summit Global Investments purchased a new stake in shares of JAKKS Pacific in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $756,000. LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in shares of JAKKS Pacific by 28.5% in the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 151,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,382,000 after purchasing an additional 33,607 shares in the last quarter. Sapient Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JAKKS Pacific during the 4th quarter worth $468,000. Finally, Metis Global Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of JAKKS Pacific during the fourth quarter worth $262,000. 44.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of JAKK stock opened at $22.35 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $241.40 million, a P/E ratio of 8.22 and a beta of 2.37. JAKKS Pacific has a fifty-two week low of $15.30 and a fifty-two week high of $36.84. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $19.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.44.

JAKKS Pacific, Inc designs, produces, markets, sells, and distributes toys and related products, electronic products, and other consumer products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Toys/Consumer Products and Costumes. The company offers action figures and accessories, such as licensed characters; toy vehicles and accessories; dolls and accessories, including small, large, fashion, and baby dolls based on licenses, as well as infant and pre-school products; private label products; and foot-to-floor ride-on products.

