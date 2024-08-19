Jane Nyla Fedoretz Sells 10,000 Shares of TransAlta Co. (TSE:TA) Stock

TransAlta Co. (TSE:TA – Get Free Report) (NYSE:TAC) Senior Officer Jane Nyla Fedoretz sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$11.45, for a total value of C$114,500.00.
Jane Nyla Fedoretz also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, August 7th, Jane Nyla Fedoretz sold 41,378 shares of TransAlta stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$11.30, for a total value of C$467,571.40.
TSE:TA traded down C$0.04 during trading hours on Monday, hitting C$11.48. 118,261 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 983,236. The firm has a market cap of C$3.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.06, a P/E/G ratio of -0.07 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 219.87. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$10.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$9.54. TransAlta Co. has a 52 week low of C$8.22 and a 52 week high of C$13.61.
Separately, CIBC dropped their target price on shares of TransAlta from C$16.50 to C$15.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$15.00.
TransAlta Corporation engages in the development, production, and sale of electric energy. It operates through Hydro, Wind and Solar, Gas, Energy Transition, and Energy Marketing segments. The Hydro segment holds interest of approximately 922 megawatts (MW) of owned hydroelectric generating capacity located in Alberta, British Columbia, and Ontario.
