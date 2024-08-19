Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:VNLA) Sets New 52-Week High at $48.81

Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:VNLA – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $48.81 and last traded at $48.81, with a volume of 6941 shares. The stock had previously closed at $48.79.
Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF Stock Performance
The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $48.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.45.
Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF Cuts Dividend
The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 1st were given a $0.1981 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 1st.
Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF Company Profile
The Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (VNLA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the 3-Month USD LIBOR index. The fund is an actively-managed fixed income fund that aims to outperform the FTSE 3-Month US Treasury Bill Index by holding a wide range of fixed income securities with an aggregate duration target of 0-2 years.
