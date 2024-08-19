Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:VNLA) Sets New 52-Week High at $48.81

Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:VNLA – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $48.81 and last traded at $48.81, with a volume of 6941 shares. The stock had previously closed at $48.79.

Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $48.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.45.

Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 1st were given a $0.1981 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 1st.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VNLA. Elevation Capital Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $5,452,000. Smith Thornton Advisors LLC bought a new position in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF during the second quarter worth $4,365,000. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 18.5% during the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,275,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,511,000 after purchasing an additional 668,428 shares during the last quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC boosted its holdings in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 73.6% in the 2nd quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 549,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,661,000 after purchasing an additional 232,838 shares during the period. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $373,000.

The Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (VNLA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the 3-Month USD LIBOR index. The fund is an actively-managed fixed income fund that aims to outperform the FTSE 3-Month US Treasury Bill Index by holding a wide range of fixed income securities with an aggregate duration target of 0-2 years.

