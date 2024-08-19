Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC Decreases Stock Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC cut its stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 46.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,158 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,837 shares during the quarter. Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $338,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CVX. Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of Chevron by 1.8% during the first quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 3,492 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $546,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. Private Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in Chevron by 15.7% in the first quarter. Private Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 464 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Chevron by 0.7% in the second quarter. Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,493 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,485,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Ellenbecker Investment Group grew its holdings in Chevron by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Ellenbecker Investment Group now owns 4,346 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $686,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mayfair Advisory Group LLC increased its position in shares of Chevron by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC now owns 9,407 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,484,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Chevron alerts:

Chevron Stock Performance

Shares of Chevron stock traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $147.20. 1,681,468 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,843,672. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The business has a 50-day moving average of $153.82 and a 200-day moving average of $156.02. Chevron Co. has a 1 year low of $139.62 and a 1 year high of $171.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $271.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.10.

Chevron Announces Dividend

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.93 by ($0.38). The firm had revenue of $51.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.68 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 13.70% and a net margin of 9.31%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.08 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 11.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 19th will be given a dividend of $1.63 per share. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.43%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 19th. Chevron’s payout ratio is 59.98%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CVX. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Chevron in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of Chevron from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Chevron from $156.00 to $154.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Chevron from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Chevron from $190.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Chevron has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $183.82.

View Our Latest Analysis on CVX

Insider Transactions at Chevron

In other news, VP Jeff B. Gustavson sold 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.23, for a total value of $600,862.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 477 shares in the company, valued at approximately $76,429.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Company Profile

(Free Report)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.