Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Shares Purchased by Accordant Advisory Group Inc

Accordant Advisory Group Inc boosted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 267.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,678 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,050 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson makes up approximately 2.9% of Accordant Advisory Group Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Accordant Advisory Group Inc’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $3,022,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners lifted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners now owns 2,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Ellis Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 11,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,726,000 after buying an additional 1,195 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL grew its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL now owns 302,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,363,000 after buying an additional 3,042 shares during the period. NewEdge Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 106,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,623,000 after acquiring an additional 13,657 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ORG Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 63.6% during the 4th quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 11,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,791,000 after acquiring an additional 4,437 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.55% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on JNJ shares. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $161.00 to $171.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $167.00 to $169.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Daiwa Capital Markets cut Johnson & Johnson from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $160.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $160.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Johnson & Johnson presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $173.21.

NYSE JNJ opened at $159.39 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $152.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $153.06. Johnson & Johnson has a 1 year low of $143.13 and a 1 year high of $175.39. The firm has a market cap of $383.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.94, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.52.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 17th. The company reported $2.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.11. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 46.34% and a return on equity of 36.60%. The firm had revenue of $22.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.80 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 27th will be given a $1.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 27th. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.11%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.92%.

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Innovative Medicine segment offers products for various therapeutic areas, such as immunology, including rheumatoid arthritis, psoriatic arthritis, inflammatory bowel disease, and psoriasis; infectious diseases comprising HIV/AIDS; neuroscience, consisting of mood disorders, neurodegenerative disorders, and schizophrenia; oncology, such as prostate cancer, hematologic malignancies, lung cancer, and bladder cancer; cardiovascular and metabolism, including thrombosis, diabetes, and macular degeneration; and pulmonary hypertension comprising pulmonary arterial hypertension through retailers, wholesalers, distributors, hospitals, and healthcare professionals for prescription use.

