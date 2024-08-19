Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Shares Sold by Boston Trust Walden Corp

Boston Trust Walden Corp lowered its holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,024,681 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38,349 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson comprises approximately 1.1% of Boston Trust Walden Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Boston Trust Walden Corp’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $149,767,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in JNJ. Meridian Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the second quarter valued at about $1,626,000. Accordant Advisory Group Inc boosted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 267.4% in the 2nd quarter. Accordant Advisory Group Inc now owns 20,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,022,000 after acquiring an additional 15,050 shares during the period. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners grew its position in Johnson & Johnson by 7.2% in the second quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners now owns 2,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 3.0% during the second quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. now owns 2,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $407,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Finally, Beacon Financial Planning Inc. lifted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 8.2% during the second quarter. Beacon Financial Planning Inc. now owns 5,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $819,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.55% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson Stock Up 0.2 %

JNJ stock opened at $159.39 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $152.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $153.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Johnson & Johnson has a 1-year low of $143.13 and a 1-year high of $175.39. The firm has a market cap of $383.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.94, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.52.

Johnson & Johnson Dividend Announcement

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 17th. The company reported $2.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $22.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.33 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 46.34% and a return on equity of 36.60%. Johnson & Johnson’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.80 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.07 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 27th will be paid a dividend of $1.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 27th. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.11%. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is currently 30.92%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently issued reports on JNJ. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $167.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $160.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered Johnson & Johnson from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $160.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. TD Securities dropped their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $195.00 to $185.00 in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $215.00 target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Johnson & Johnson presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $173.21.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Innovative Medicine segment offers products for various therapeutic areas, such as immunology, including rheumatoid arthritis, psoriatic arthritis, inflammatory bowel disease, and psoriasis; infectious diseases comprising HIV/AIDS; neuroscience, consisting of mood disorders, neurodegenerative disorders, and schizophrenia; oncology, such as prostate cancer, hematologic malignancies, lung cancer, and bladder cancer; cardiovascular and metabolism, including thrombosis, diabetes, and macular degeneration; and pulmonary hypertension comprising pulmonary arterial hypertension through retailers, wholesalers, distributors, hospitals, and healthcare professionals for prescription use.

