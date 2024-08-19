Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Shares Sold by Hoxton Planning & Management LLC

Hoxton Planning & Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 29.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,492 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,054 shares during the period. Hoxton Planning & Management LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $364,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of JNJ. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT raised its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT now owns 4,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $739,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 16,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,643,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Epic Trust Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Epic Trust Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Forza Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.8% during the second quarter. Forza Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,278,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. 69.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Johnson & Johnson Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE JNJ opened at $159.39 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Johnson & Johnson has a one year low of $143.13 and a one year high of $175.39. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $152.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $153.06. The company has a market capitalization of $383.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.52.

Johnson & Johnson Announces Dividend

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The company reported $2.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $22.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.33 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 36.60% and a net margin of 46.34%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.80 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 27th will be paid a $1.24 dividend. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 27th. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is presently 30.92%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on JNJ. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $175.00 price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $167.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $161.00 to $171.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Daiwa Capital Markets cut shares of Johnson & Johnson from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $160.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Daiwa America lowered Johnson & Johnson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $173.21.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Innovative Medicine segment offers products for various therapeutic areas, such as immunology, including rheumatoid arthritis, psoriatic arthritis, inflammatory bowel disease, and psoriasis; infectious diseases comprising HIV/AIDS; neuroscience, consisting of mood disorders, neurodegenerative disorders, and schizophrenia; oncology, such as prostate cancer, hematologic malignancies, lung cancer, and bladder cancer; cardiovascular and metabolism, including thrombosis, diabetes, and macular degeneration; and pulmonary hypertension comprising pulmonary arterial hypertension through retailers, wholesalers, distributors, hospitals, and healthcare professionals for prescription use.

