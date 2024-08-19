JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Doximity (NASDAQ:DOCS) Price Target to $30.00

Doximity (NASDAQ:DOCS – Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $27.00 to $30.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 16.11% from the stock’s current price.

DOCS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Doximity from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Doximity from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Bank of America lifted their price target on Doximity from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Doximity in a report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Doximity from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $27.00 to $19.00 in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.64.

Shares of NASDAQ:DOCS opened at $35.76 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.63 billion, a PE ratio of 49.67, a P/E/G ratio of 5.12 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a 50-day moving average of $28.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.55. Doximity has a 12 month low of $19.71 and a 12 month high of $37.25.

Doximity (NASDAQ:DOCS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.04. Doximity had a return on equity of 17.44% and a net margin of 31.04%. The business had revenue of $118.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.46 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Doximity will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Timothy S. Cabral sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $307,740. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Doximity news, Director Watkin Phoebe L. Yang sold 1,011 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.54, for a total value of $25,820.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $287,529.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Timothy S. Cabral sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $307,740. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 77,951 shares of company stock valued at $2,471,018. Insiders own 39.40% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DOCS. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Doximity in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,995,000. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in Doximity by 31.7% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 90,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,438,000 after buying an additional 21,787 shares during the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Doximity by 15.1% in the 4th quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 2,302,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,555,000 after purchasing an additional 301,290 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Doximity in the 4th quarter valued at $2,845,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Doximity by 128.7% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 96,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,590,000 after purchasing an additional 54,281 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.19% of the company’s stock.

Doximity, Inc operates a cloud-based digital platform for medical professionals in the United States. The company's platform provides its members with tools built for medical professionals, enabling them to collaborate with their colleagues, coordinate patient care, conduct virtual patient visits, stay up to date with the latest medical news and research, and manage their careers.

