JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases NU (NYSE:NU) Price Target to $15.00

NU (NYSE:NU – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $14.50 to $15.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 5.19% from the company’s previous close.

NU has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Susquehanna reissued a “positive” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of NU in a research report on Thursday. Barclays raised their price target on shares of NU from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on NU from $10.80 to $15.20 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on NU from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of NU from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.43.

Get NU alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on NU

NU Trading Up 1.2 %

NYSE:NU traded up $0.17 on Monday, reaching $14.26. The stock had a trading volume of 8,978,610 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,562,951. The company has a market cap of $67.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $12.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.66. NU has a 12-month low of $6.63 and a 12-month high of $14.30.

NU (NYSE:NU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.90 billion. NU had a net margin of 13.86% and a return on equity of 22.94%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.05 EPS. Equities analysts expect that NU will post 0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NU

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NU. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in NU by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 14,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 1,330 shares during the period. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new stake in shares of NU during the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. abrdn plc lifted its holdings in shares of NU by 110.9% during the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 767,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,370,000 after buying an additional 403,656 shares during the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NU by 65.2% during the 4th quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 16,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 6,517 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of NU during the 4th quarter valued at about $102,000. 80.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NU Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Nu Holdings Ltd. provides digital banking platform and digital financial services in Brazil, Mexico, Colombia, and internationally. It offers Nu credit and debit cards; Ultraviolet credit and debit cards; and mobile payment solutions for NuAccount customers to make and receive transfers, pay bills, and make everyday purchases through their mobile phones.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for NU Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NU and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.