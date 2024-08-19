JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Shares Sold by Long Run Wealth Advisors LLC

Long Run Wealth Advisors LLC cut its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Free Report) by 12.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 24,453 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,435 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up 1.3% of Long Run Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. Long Run Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $4,946,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Stone House Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 132.8% in the 4th quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 156 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. Retirement Group LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 227.1% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 157 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Richardson Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Davidson Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the first quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. purchased a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the first quarter valued at $40,000. 71.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE JPM traded up $1.39 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $215.36. The company had a trading volume of 1,513,232 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,172,635. The company has a market capitalization of $618.44 billion, a PE ratio of 12.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $204.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $195.71. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1-year low of $135.19 and a 1-year high of $217.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 12th. The financial services provider reported $6.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.19 by $1.93. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 20.32% and a return on equity of 17.26%. The firm had revenue of $50.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.37 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 16.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup increased their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. StockNews.com upgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $211.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $230.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $205.71.

Insider Transactions at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In related news, insider Ashley Bacon sold 5,086 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.54, for a total value of $1,014,860.44. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 212,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,355,358.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.

