JPMorgan Chase & Co. Raises HF Sinclair (NYSE:DINO) Price Target to $60.00

HF Sinclair (NYSE:DINO – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $59.00 to $60.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 22.12% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on DINO. Barclays increased their price target on shares of HF Sinclair from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of HF Sinclair in a report on Thursday, July 18th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of HF Sinclair from $61.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Argus raised HF Sinclair to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on HF Sinclair from $73.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.55.

Get HF Sinclair alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on DINO

HF Sinclair Stock Up 0.7 %

DINO stock traded up $0.35 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $49.13. The company had a trading volume of 185,381 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,954,301. The company has a 50 day moving average of $50.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.06. HF Sinclair has a 1 year low of $44.09 and a 1 year high of $64.16. The company has a market capitalization of $9.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.03 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

HF Sinclair (NYSE:DINO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $7.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.65 billion. HF Sinclair had a net margin of 3.80% and a return on equity of 11.73%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.60 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that HF Sinclair will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Unison Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of HF Sinclair by 0.8% during the first quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 21,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,298,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in HF Sinclair by 2.4% during the first quarter. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $491,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp raised its holdings in shares of HF Sinclair by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 64,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,557,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the period. Poehling Capital Management INC. raised its stake in HF Sinclair by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Poehling Capital Management INC. now owns 66,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,989,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the period. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC lifted its holdings in HF Sinclair by 1.2% during the second quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 19,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,029,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. 88.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HF Sinclair Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

HF Sinclair Corporation operates as an independent energy company. The company produces and markets gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, renewable diesel, specialty lubricant products, specialty chemicals, specialty and modified asphalt, and others. It owns and operates refineries located in Kansas, Oklahoma, New Mexico, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming; and markets its refined products principally in the Southwest United States and Rocky Mountains, Pacific Northwest, and in other neighboring Plains states.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for HF Sinclair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HF Sinclair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.