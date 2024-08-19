JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI) Shares Bought by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) by 22.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,421,638 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 439,155 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates owned approximately 0.41% of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF worth $137,258,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JEPI. Global Assets Advisory LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 5,858.1% during the first quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC now owns 6,165,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,724,000 after purchasing an additional 6,061,819 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 406.2% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,135,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,292,000 after acquiring an additional 3,318,702 shares in the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the first quarter valued at $47,650,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 3.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 22,032,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,274,807,000 after acquiring an additional 815,598 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 39.1% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,503,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,843,000 after acquiring an additional 703,731 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA JEPI opened at $57.62 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $33.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.40 and a beta of 0.53. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 12-month low of $51.38 and a 12-month high of $57.94. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.65.

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

