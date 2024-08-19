JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST) Shares Bought by MONECO Advisors LLC

MONECO Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) by 45.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,643 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,736 shares during the period. MONECO Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $1,092,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JPST. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 30.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 45,690,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,305,103,000 after acquiring an additional 10,546,138 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 29.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,457,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $675,949,000 after acquiring an additional 3,081,352 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,076,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,234,000 after acquiring an additional 443,033 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 37.5% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,833,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,837,000 after acquiring an additional 1,317,710 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $93,574,000.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Stock Performance

JPST stock remained flat at $50.54 on Monday. The company had a trading volume of 1,171,358 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,841,965. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a 12-month low of $49.96 and a 12-month high of $50.64. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $50.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.38.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

