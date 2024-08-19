JVSPAC Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:JVSA) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

JVSPAC Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:JVSA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, a decline of 12.5% from the July 15th total of 1,600 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 27,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of JVSPAC Acquisition during the first quarter worth $143,000. TrueMark Investments LLC acquired a new position in JVSPAC Acquisition in the second quarter valued at about $144,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC bought a new position in JVSPAC Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $353,000. Shaolin Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of JVSPAC Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $1,005,000. Finally, Periscope Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of JVSPAC Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,006,000.

JVSPAC Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:JVSA remained flat at $10.22 during midday trading on Monday. The stock had a trading volume of 1,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,217. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.18. JVSPAC Acquisition has a 52 week low of $10.02 and a 52 week high of $10.24.

JVSPAC Acquisition Company Profile

JVSPAC Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Wan Chai, Hong Kong.

