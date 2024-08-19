Kanabo Group (LON:KNB) Trading 26.8% Higher

Kanabo Group Plc (LON:KNB – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 26.8% on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 1.30 ($0.02) and last traded at GBX 1.30 ($0.02). 115,332 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 76% from the average session volume of 490,546 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.03 ($0.01).

Kanabo Group Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.63, a quick ratio of 24.36 and a current ratio of 5.04. The company has a market capitalization of £8.22 million, a PE ratio of -115.00 and a beta of 3.04. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 1.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 1.59.

Kanabo Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Kanabo Group Plc engages in the development and distribution of cannabis-derived solutions for medical and wellness products. It operates through Primary Care and Secondary Care segments. The company offers non- tetrahydrocannabinol products for cannabidiol consumers. It also provides cultivation consultancy, research and development, and telemedicine and tele pharma services, as well as develops and distributes formulations; operates ecommerce platform, the Kanabo Store; and operates Treat It, an online clinic that provides mental health treatments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Kanabo Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kanabo Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.