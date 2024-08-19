Katapult Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KPLT) Short Interest Update

Katapult Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KPLT – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 90,600 shares, a growth of 8.0% from the July 15th total of 83,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 29,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.1 days. Approximately 4.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Institutional Trading of Katapult

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Katapult stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Katapult Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KPLT – Free Report) by 18.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.51% of Katapult worth $353,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 26.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Katapult alerts:

Katapult Stock Down 6.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:KPLT traded down $0.77 during trading on Monday, hitting $11.21. 17,820 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,319. The business’s 50 day moving average is $17.39 and its 200-day moving average is $15.03. The company has a market capitalization of $46.03 million, a P/E ratio of -1.63 and a beta of 1.76. Katapult has a 1-year low of $8.26 and a 1-year high of $23.54.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Katapult ( NASDAQ:KPLT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($1.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.31) by ($0.30). The firm had revenue of $58.86 million for the quarter.

Separately, Loop Capital lowered their price target on shares of Katapult from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on KPLT

About Katapult

(Get Free Report)

Katapult Holdings, Inc, an e-commerce focused financial technology company, provides e-commerce point-of-sale lease-purchase options for nonprime consumers in the United States. The company's technology platform provides nonprime consumers with a lease purchase option to enable them to obtain durable goods from its network of e-commerce retailers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Katapult Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Katapult and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.