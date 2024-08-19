KB Financial Group (NYSE:KB) Shares Gap Up to $62.74

KB Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:KB – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $62.74, but opened at $64.95. KB Financial Group shares last traded at $65.19, with a volume of 43,243 shares changing hands.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of KB Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $59.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.44 billion, a PE ratio of 7.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25.

KB Financial Group (NYSE:KB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The bank reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $3.64 billion during the quarter. KB Financial Group had a net margin of 11.65% and a return on equity of 6.97%. As a group, research analysts predict that KB Financial Group Inc. will post 9.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in KB Financial Group by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 6,093 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $252,000 after acquiring an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in KB Financial Group by 47.8% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,490 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 805 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its stake in KB Financial Group by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 22,858 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $946,000 after acquiring an additional 1,039 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc lifted its stake in KB Financial Group by 31.1% in the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 11,610 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $480,000 after acquiring an additional 2,757 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its stake in KB Financial Group by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,409 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. 11.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KB Financial Group Inc provides a range of banking and related financial services to consumers and corporations in South Korea, the United States, New Zealand, China, Cambodia, the United Kingdom, Indonesia, and internationally. The company operates through Retail Banking, Corporate Banking, Other Banking Services, Credit Card, Securities, Life Insurance, and Non-Life Insurance segments.

