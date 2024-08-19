Kearny Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:KRNY) Short Interest Down 12.1% in July

Kearny Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:KRNY – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 698,300 shares, a decrease of 12.1% from the July 15th total of 794,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 483,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.4 days. Currently, 1.2% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Kearny Financial Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of KRNY traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $6.44. 35,657 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 460,260. The stock has a market capitalization of $414.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.80 and a beta of 0.78. Kearny Financial has a 1 year low of $5.28 and a 1 year high of $9.46. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $6.22 and its 200-day moving average is $6.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05.

Kearny Financial (NASDAQ:KRNY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The savings and loans company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $39.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.00 million. Kearny Financial had a negative net margin of 26.51% and a positive return on equity of 3.32%.

Kearny Financial Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at Kearny Financial

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 26th. Investors of record on Monday, August 12th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 12th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.83%. Kearny Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 176.00%.

In related news, Director Melvina Wong-Zaza bought 8,340 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.95 per share, with a total value of $49,623.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 14,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $88,863.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Melvina Wong-Zaza acquired 8,340 shares of Kearny Financial stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.95 per share, for a total transaction of $49,623.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 14,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $88,863.25. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Thomas Demedici sold 6,304 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.00, for a total value of $37,824.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 70,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $423,684. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Kearny Financial

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. rhino investment partners Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Kearny Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,553,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Kearny Financial by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 897,523 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $8,051,000 after buying an additional 34,443 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Kearny Financial by 55.6% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 12,216 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 4,363 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kearny Financial by 8.2% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 148,057 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $953,000 after buying an additional 11,190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kearny Financial by 1,798.6% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 20,106 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 19,047 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.01% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on Kearny Financial from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th.

Kearny Financial Company Profile

Kearny Financial Corp. operates as the holding company for Kearny Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit accounts.

