Keg Royalties Income Fund (TSE:KEG.UN) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.09

Keg Royalties Income Fund (TSE:KEG.UN – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, August 21st, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.0946 per share on Friday, August 30th. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 21st.

Keg Royalties Income Fund Price Performance

KEG.UN opened at C$14.75 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.62. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$14.08 and its 200 day moving average price is C$14.45. Keg Royalties Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of C$12.40 and a fifty-two week high of C$15.35. The firm has a market cap of C$167.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.19 and a beta of 1.37.

Get Keg Royalties Income Fund alerts:

About Keg Royalties Income Fund

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

The Keg Royalties Income Fund operates as an unincorporated open-ended limited purpose trust. The company invests in The Keg Rights Limited Partnership, which owns the trademarks, trade names, operating procedures and systems, and other intellectual property used for the operation of Keg steakhouse restaurants and bars.

Receive News & Ratings for Keg Royalties Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keg Royalties Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.