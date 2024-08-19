Keg Royalties Income Fund (TSE:KEG.UN) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.09

Keg Royalties Income Fund (TSE:KEG.UN – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, August 21st, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.0946 per share on Friday, August 30th. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 21st.
Keg Royalties Income Fund Price Performance
KEG.UN opened at C$14.75 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.62. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$14.08 and its 200 day moving average price is C$14.45. Keg Royalties Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of C$12.40 and a fifty-two week high of C$15.35. The firm has a market cap of C$167.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.19 and a beta of 1.37.
About Keg Royalties Income Fund
