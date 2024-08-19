Kelly Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:KELYA) Short Interest Update

Kelly Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:KELYA – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 665,800 shares, a decline of 10.0% from the July 15th total of 739,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 251,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.6 days. Approximately 2.2% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Shares of NASDAQ KELYA traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $20.48. The company had a trading volume of 21,132 shares, compared to its average volume of 237,173. Kelly Services has a 1-year low of $17.40 and a 1-year high of $25.27. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $21.48 and its 200-day moving average is $22.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $727.49 million, a P/E ratio of 14.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.21.

Kelly Services (NASDAQ:KELYA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The business services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.15. Kelly Services had a return on equity of 6.87% and a net margin of 1.11%. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.36 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Kelly Services will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be given a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 21st. Kelly Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.58%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on KELYA. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $29.00 price objective on shares of Kelly Services in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com downgraded Kelly Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KELYA. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new position in shares of Kelly Services in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new position in Kelly Services during the second quarter worth $39,000. nVerses Capital LLC bought a new position in Kelly Services during the second quarter worth $47,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Kelly Services in the second quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Kelly Services during the first quarter valued at $125,000. Institutional investors own 76.34% of the company’s stock.

Kelly Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides workforce solutions to various industries. The company operates through five segments: Professional & Industrial; Science, Engineering & Technology; Education; Outsourcing & Consulting; and International. The Professional & Industrial segment delivers staffing, outcome-based, and permanent placement services providing administrative, accounting, and finance; light industrial; contact center staffing; and other workforce solutions.

