Kelly Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:KELYA) Short Interest Update

Kelly Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:KELYA – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 665,800 shares, a decline of 10.0% from the July 15th total of 739,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 251,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.6 days. Approximately 2.2% of the company’s stock are sold short.
Kelly Services Stock Up 0.6 %
Shares of NASDAQ KELYA traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $20.48. The company had a trading volume of 21,132 shares, compared to its average volume of 237,173. Kelly Services has a 1-year low of $17.40 and a 1-year high of $25.27. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $21.48 and its 200-day moving average is $22.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $727.49 million, a P/E ratio of 14.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.21.
Kelly Services (NASDAQ:KELYA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The business services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.15. Kelly Services had a return on equity of 6.87% and a net margin of 1.11%. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.36 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Kelly Services will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current year.
Several brokerages recently issued reports on KELYA. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $29.00 price objective on shares of Kelly Services in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com downgraded Kelly Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KELYA. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new position in shares of Kelly Services in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new position in Kelly Services during the second quarter worth $39,000. nVerses Capital LLC bought a new position in Kelly Services during the second quarter worth $47,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Kelly Services in the second quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Kelly Services during the first quarter valued at $125,000. Institutional investors own 76.34% of the company’s stock.
Kelly Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides workforce solutions to various industries. The company operates through five segments: Professional & Industrial; Science, Engineering & Technology; Education; Outsourcing & Consulting; and International. The Professional & Industrial segment delivers staffing, outcome-based, and permanent placement services providing administrative, accounting, and finance; light industrial; contact center staffing; and other workforce solutions.
