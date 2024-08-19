Keros Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KROS) Short Interest Update

Keros Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KROS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,170,000 shares, an increase of 10.5% from the July 15th total of 2,870,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 343,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 9.2 days.

Keros Therapeutics Stock Performance

Keros Therapeutics stock traded up $1.16 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $46.70. The stock had a trading volume of 23,019 shares, compared to its average volume of 377,270. Keros Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $27.02 and a twelve month high of $73.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a PE ratio of -8.84 and a beta of 1.23. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.69.

Keros Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KROS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($1.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.23) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $0.04 million during the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($1.27) EPS. Equities analysts predict that Keros Therapeutics will post -4.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

KROS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Keros Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Keros Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Keros Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $102.00 target price on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.17.

Insider Activity at Keros Therapeutics

In other Keros Therapeutics news, Director Carl L. Gordon sold 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.01, for a total transaction of $11,002,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 119,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,260,163.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 22.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Keros Therapeutics by 7.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,545,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,329,000 after purchasing an additional 113,563 shares during the period. Darwin Global Management Ltd. raised its position in Keros Therapeutics by 6.3% in the second quarter. Darwin Global Management Ltd. now owns 1,525,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,772,000 after purchasing an additional 89,952 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Keros Therapeutics by 17.0% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,218,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,666,000 after purchasing an additional 176,803 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in Keros Therapeutics by 47.9% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 699,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,809,000 after purchasing an additional 226,674 shares during the period. Finally, ADAR1 Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Keros Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,367,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.56% of the company’s stock.

Keros Therapeutics Company Profile

Keros Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes novel therapeutics for patients with disorders that are linked to dysfunctional signaling of the transforming growth factor-beta family of proteins in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is KER-050, which is being developed for the treatment of low blood cell counts, or cytopenias, including anemia and thrombocytopenia in patients with myelodysplastic syndromes, as well as in patients with myelofibrosis.

See Also

