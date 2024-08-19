Keudell Morrison Wealth Management Has $2.27 Million Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Keudell Morrison Wealth Management boosted its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 5.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,468 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 666 shares during the quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,271,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tributary Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 59.2% during the 1st quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 293 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period. Finally, Richardson Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 87.5% during the 1st quarter. Richardson Capital Management LLC now owns 300 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.03% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 682 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.86, for a total value of $118,572.52. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 29,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,209,888.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.58, for a total value of $3,973,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,235,511 shares in the company, valued at $394,746,532.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 682 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.86, for a total transaction of $118,572.52. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 29,966 shares in the company, valued at $5,209,888.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 133,365 shares of company stock worth $22,936,043 over the last three months. 11.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Susquehanna raised their price target on Alphabet from $170.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $200.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Alphabet presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $203.74.

Alphabet Trading Up 1.0 %

NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $162.96 on Monday. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $120.21 and a 12 month high of $191.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.01 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.99, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $175.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $162.51.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The information services provider reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.04. Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.49% and a net margin of 26.70%. The business had revenue of $84.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.60 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.44 EPS. Analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 7.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 9th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 9th. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.27%.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

