Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP) Short Interest Down 12.9% in July

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 22,060,000 shares, a decrease of 12.9% from the July 15th total of 25,320,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,740,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.9 days. Approximately 2.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Insider Activity at Keurig Dr Pepper

In related news, insider Matthew Andrew Archambault sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.19, for a total value of $273,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $429,597.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KDP. Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 312.1% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 849 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 643 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper by 617.1% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its position in Keurig Dr Pepper by 51.5% in the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 886 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 85.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays dropped their price target on Keurig Dr Pepper from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Keurig Dr Pepper from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. TD Cowen increased their price objective on Keurig Dr Pepper from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Keurig Dr Pepper in a report on Monday, June 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $41.00 price target on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.50.

Keurig Dr Pepper Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:KDP traded up $0.04 on Monday, hitting $35.43. 624,452 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,058,663. The company has a market cap of $48.03 billion, a PE ratio of 22.83, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.62. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.42. Keurig Dr Pepper has a 52 week low of $27.66 and a 52 week high of $35.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45. The business had revenue of $3.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.91 billion. Keurig Dr Pepper had a net margin of 14.47% and a return on equity of 10.32%. Keurig Dr Pepper’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.42 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Keurig Dr Pepper will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Keurig Dr Pepper Company Profile

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc owns, manufactures, and distributors beverages and single serve brewing systems in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Refreshment Beverages, U.S. Coffee, and International. The U.S. Refreshment Beverages segment manufactures and distributes branded concentrates, syrup, and finished beverages.

