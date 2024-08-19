Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) PT Lowered to $160.00 at Robert W. Baird

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Get Free Report) had its target price decreased by Robert W. Baird from $167.00 to $160.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s target price points to a potential upside of 16.98% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Susquehanna lowered their target price on Keysight Technologies from $208.00 to $195.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Vertical Research initiated coverage on Keysight Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America dropped their target price on Keysight Technologies from $150.00 to $135.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $141.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $164.78.

Keysight Technologies stock traded up $1.47 during trading on Monday, reaching $136.77. The company had a trading volume of 304,893 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,220,321. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.87 billion, a PE ratio of 29.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $135.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $145.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.99. Keysight Technologies has a 1-year low of $118.57 and a 1-year high of $162.51.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 20th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 23.79% and a net margin of 15.70%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Keysight Technologies will post 5.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Keysight Technologies news, Director Kevin A. Stephens purchased 460 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $143.35 per share, for a total transaction of $65,941.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 7,681 shares in the company, valued at $1,101,071.35. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, VP Lisa M. Poole sold 440 shares of Keysight Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.45, for a total transaction of $60,038.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,913 shares in the company, valued at approximately $533,928.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kevin A. Stephens acquired 460 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $143.35 per share, with a total value of $65,941.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 7,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,101,071.35. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Swedbank AB acquired a new stake in Keysight Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $621,993,000. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $395,789,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Keysight Technologies by 352.6% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,160,879 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $494,299,000 after buying an additional 2,462,543 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Keysight Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $303,444,000. Finally, Capital World Investors purchased a new position in Keysight Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $250,097,000. 84.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Communications Solutions Group and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

