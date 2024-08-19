Kezar Life Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:KZR) Short Interest Update

Kezar Life Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:KZR – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,040,000 shares, a decrease of 9.6% from the July 15th total of 1,150,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 635,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.6 days.

Kezar Life Sciences Stock Up 0.4 %

KZR traded up $0.00 during trading on Monday, reaching $0.62. The company had a trading volume of 23,105 shares, compared to its average volume of 650,770. The company has a market cap of $44.83 million, a P/E ratio of -0.43 and a beta of 0.28. Kezar Life Sciences has a 12 month low of $0.54 and a 12 month high of $1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 11.48 and a quick ratio of 11.49. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.77.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of Kezar Life Sciences in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kezar Life Sciences

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Kezar Life Sciences during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Kezar Life Sciences by 33.8% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 43,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 11,109 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in Kezar Life Sciences in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Kezar Life Sciences during the fourth quarter worth about $80,000. Finally, Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Kezar Life Sciences during the second quarter worth about $63,000. 67.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Kezar Life Sciences Company Profile

Kezar Life Sciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of novel small molecule therapeutics to treat unmet needs in immune-mediated diseases and cancer in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is zetomipzomib (KZR-616), a selective immunoproteasome inhibitor that is in Phase 2b clinical trials for various indications, including lupus nephritis, dermatomyositis, and polymyositis; Phase 1b clinical trials in systemic lupus erythematosus; and completed Phase 2a clinical trials in lupus nephritis.

