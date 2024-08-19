Kirkland’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:KIRK) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Kirkland’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:KIRK – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 911,400 shares, a growth of 5.6% from the July 15th total of 863,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 154,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.9 days. Currently, 8.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kirkland’s

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KIRK. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in Kirkland’s during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Dupree Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Kirkland’s during the first quarter valued at approximately $175,000. Finally, PEAK6 Investments LLC purchased a new position in Kirkland’s during the first quarter valued at approximately $564,000. 15.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Kirkland's alerts:

Kirkland’s Price Performance

NASDAQ KIRK traded up $0.02 on Monday, reaching $1.43. The company had a trading volume of 21,015 shares, compared to its average volume of 147,992. The company has a quick ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.88. Kirkland’s has a 12 month low of $1.39 and a 12 month high of $3.54. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.65 million, a PE ratio of -0.74 and a beta of 2.39.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Kirkland’s ( NASDAQ:KIRK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 6th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter. Kirkland’s had a negative net margin of 5.28% and a negative return on equity of 870.01%. The business had revenue of $91.75 million during the quarter.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on KIRK. StockNews.com cut shares of Kirkland’s from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of Kirkland’s in a research report on Friday, June 7th.

Read Our Latest Report on Kirkland’s

Kirkland’s Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Kirkland's, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of home décor and furnishings in the United States. Its stores provide various merchandise, including holiday décor, furniture, textiles, ornamental wall décor, decorative accessories, art, mirrors, home fragrance, lighting, floral, housewares, and gifts.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kirkland's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kirkland's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.