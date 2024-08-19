KLX Energy Services Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLXE) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

KLX Energy Services Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLXE – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,440,000 shares, a decrease of 11.7% from the July 15th total of 1,630,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 208,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.9 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On KLX Energy Services

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KLXE. Findell Capital Management LLC bought a new position in KLX Energy Services during the 4th quarter valued at $5,630,000. CastleKnight Management LP boosted its stake in shares of KLX Energy Services by 139.2% during the 4th quarter. CastleKnight Management LP now owns 173,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,948,000 after acquiring an additional 100,708 shares in the last quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L boosted its stake in shares of KLX Energy Services by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L now owns 1,624,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,571,000 after acquiring an additional 97,301 shares in the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of KLX Energy Services during the 4th quarter worth $868,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of KLX Energy Services by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 717,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,552,000 after acquiring an additional 35,189 shares in the last quarter. 42.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

KLX Energy Services Stock Performance

Shares of KLX Energy Services stock traded up $0.19 on Monday, reaching $7.18. 98,995 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 188,410. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.83, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.72. The company’s 50-day moving average is $5.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.60. The firm has a market cap of $121.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.96 and a beta of 2.04. KLX Energy Services has a 1-year low of $4.18 and a 1-year high of $12.56.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

KLXE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler cut their price target on KLX Energy Services from $6.50 to $4.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Singular Research upgraded KLX Energy Services to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th.

About KLX Energy Services

KLX Energy Services Holdings, Inc provides drilling, completions, production, and well intervention services and products to the onshore oil and gas producing regions of the United States. The company operates through three segments: Southwest, Rocky Mountains, and Northeast/Mid-Con. It provides directional drilling services; downhole navigational and rental tools businesses and support services, including well planning, site supervision, accommodation rentals, and other drilling rentals; and various technologies, including gamma ray, azimuthal gamma ray, real-time continuous inclination and azimuth, rotary steerable, pressure-while-drilling, mode shifting, stick-slip and destructive dynamics, dynamic sequencing and real-time shock, and vibration modules.

Further Reading

