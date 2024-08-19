Kolibri Global Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:KGEI) Short Interest Up 7.0% in July

Kolibri Global Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:KGEI – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 12,200 shares, a growth of 7.0% from the July 15th total of 11,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 15,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Kolibri Global Energy Stock Performance

Kolibri Global Energy stock opened at $3.15 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.30. The company has a market capitalization of $112.21 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.17. Kolibri Global Energy has a fifty-two week low of $2.84 and a fifty-two week high of $4.93.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kolibri Global Energy

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Kolibri Global Energy stock. TFG Asset Management GP Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Kolibri Global Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:KGEI – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 7,070,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,926,000. Kolibri Global Energy comprises about 6.5% of TFG Asset Management GP Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. TFG Asset Management GP Ltd owned about 19.85% of Kolibri Global Energy as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.26% of the company’s stock.

About Kolibri Global Energy

Kolibri Global Energy Inc engages in the finding and exploiting oil, gas, and clean and sustainable energy in the United States. It sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as BNK Petroleum Inc and changed its name to Kolibri Global Energy Inc in November 2020.

