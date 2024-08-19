Kronos Bio’s (KRON) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at HC Wainwright

Kronos Bio (NASDAQ:KRON – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by analysts at HC Wainwright in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $2.25 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 125.14% from the company’s previous close.
Shares of KRON opened at $1.00 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.06 million, a P/E ratio of -0.50 and a beta of 1.89. Kronos Bio has a 1 year low of $0.69 and a 1 year high of $1.62. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.10.
Kronos Bio (NASDAQ:KRON – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 million. Kronos Bio had a negative net margin of 1,534.11% and a negative return on equity of 68.67%. Sell-side analysts predict that Kronos Bio will post -1.62 EPS for the current year.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kronos Bio in the 4th quarter worth about $513,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kronos Bio by 19.8% in the first quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 80,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 13,269 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Kronos Bio by 14.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,948,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,533,000 after purchasing an additional 247,918 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Kronos Bio by 17.2% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 774,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,005,000 after purchasing an additional 113,618 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Kronos Bio during the first quarter worth $71,000. 64.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Kronos Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of therapeutics for various cancer and other serious diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidates are KB-0742, an oral cyclin dependent kinase 9 inhibitor for the treatment of MYC-amplified solid tumors, which is in phase 2 clinical trial; and KB-9558, a core oncogenic transcription factor that drives multiple myeloma.
