Kronos Bio’s (KRON) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at HC Wainwright

Kronos Bio (NASDAQ:KRON)'s stock had its "buy" rating restated by analysts at HC Wainwright in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $2.25 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright's price objective suggests a potential upside of 125.14% from the company's previous close.

Kronos Bio Stock Performance

Shares of KRON opened at $1.00 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.06 million, a P/E ratio of -0.50 and a beta of 1.89. Kronos Bio has a 1 year low of $0.69 and a 1 year high of $1.62. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.10.

Kronos Bio (NASDAQ:KRON) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 million. Kronos Bio had a negative net margin of 1,534.11% and a negative return on equity of 68.67%. Sell-side analysts predict that Kronos Bio will post -1.62 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Kronos Bio

In other Kronos Bio news, CEO Norbert W. Bischofberger acquired 1,378,901 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $0.88 per share, with a total value of $1,213,432.88. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,749,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,059,467.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Norbert W. Bischofberger acquired 1,378,901 shares of Kronos Bio stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $0.88 per share, for a total transaction of $1,213,432.88. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,749,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,059,467.60. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Norbert W. Bischofberger bought 410,848 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.17 per share, for a total transaction of $480,692.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,597,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,399,037.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders acquired 2,671,662 shares of company stock valued at $2,787,697. Corporate insiders own 23.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kronos Bio

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kronos Bio in the 4th quarter worth about $513,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kronos Bio by 19.8% in the first quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 80,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 13,269 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Kronos Bio by 14.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,948,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,533,000 after purchasing an additional 247,918 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Kronos Bio by 17.2% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 774,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,005,000 after purchasing an additional 113,618 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Kronos Bio during the first quarter worth $71,000. 64.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kronos Bio Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Kronos Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of therapeutics for various cancer and other serious diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidates are KB-0742, an oral cyclin dependent kinase 9 inhibitor for the treatment of MYC-amplified solid tumors, which is in phase 2 clinical trial; and KB-9558, a core oncogenic transcription factor that drives multiple myeloma.

