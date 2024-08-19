Kronos Bio’s (KRON) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at HC Wainwright

Kronos Bio (NASDAQ:KRON – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by analysts at HC Wainwright in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $2.25 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 125.14% from the company’s previous close.

Kronos Bio Stock Performance

Shares of KRON opened at $1.00 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.06 million, a P/E ratio of -0.50 and a beta of 1.89. Kronos Bio has a 1 year low of $0.69 and a 1 year high of $1.62. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.10.

Get Kronos Bio alerts:

Kronos Bio (NASDAQ:KRON – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 million. Kronos Bio had a negative net margin of 1,534.11% and a negative return on equity of 68.67%. Sell-side analysts predict that Kronos Bio will post -1.62 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Kronos Bio

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kronos Bio

In other Kronos Bio news, CEO Norbert W. Bischofberger acquired 1,378,901 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $0.88 per share, with a total value of $1,213,432.88. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,749,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,059,467.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In related news, CEO Norbert W. Bischofberger acquired 1,378,901 shares of Kronos Bio stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $0.88 per share, for a total transaction of $1,213,432.88. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,749,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,059,467.60. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Norbert W. Bischofberger bought 410,848 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.17 per share, for a total transaction of $480,692.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,597,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,399,037.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last three months, insiders acquired 2,671,662 shares of company stock valued at $2,787,697. Corporate insiders own 23.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kronos Bio in the 4th quarter worth about $513,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kronos Bio by 19.8% in the first quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 80,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 13,269 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Kronos Bio by 14.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,948,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,533,000 after purchasing an additional 247,918 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Kronos Bio by 17.2% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 774,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,005,000 after purchasing an additional 113,618 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Kronos Bio during the first quarter worth $71,000. 64.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kronos Bio Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Kronos Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of therapeutics for various cancer and other serious diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidates are KB-0742, an oral cyclin dependent kinase 9 inhibitor for the treatment of MYC-amplified solid tumors, which is in phase 2 clinical trial; and KB-9558, a core oncogenic transcription factor that drives multiple myeloma.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Kronos Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kronos Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.