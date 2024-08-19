Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,220,000 shares, a decline of 9.0% from the July 15th total of 2,440,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 404,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.5 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently commented on LAMR shares. TD Cowen increased their target price on Lamar Advertising from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Citigroup cut Lamar Advertising from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $122.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, July 11th. StockNews.com raised Lamar Advertising from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Lamar Advertising from $117.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lamar Advertising has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $123.25.

Lamar Advertising Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of Lamar Advertising stock traded up $0.34 during trading on Monday, hitting $119.54. 40,084 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 410,565. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.56 and a beta of 1.52. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $117.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $115.56. Lamar Advertising has a 1-year low of $77.21 and a 1-year high of $123.25.

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.01 by ($0.67). The business had revenue of $565.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $564.96 million. Lamar Advertising had a return on equity of 41.86% and a net margin of 23.29%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.90 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Lamar Advertising will post 7.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Lamar Advertising

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of Lamar Advertising in the 4th quarter valued at $111,255,000. Morningstar Investment Services LLC grew its position in Lamar Advertising by 97.6% in the 4th quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 913,833 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $98,347,000 after purchasing an additional 451,429 shares during the period. Paralel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Lamar Advertising in the 4th quarter valued at $3,950,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Lamar Advertising by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,040,023 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $110,534,000 after purchasing an additional 30,567 shares during the period. Finally, Centersquare Investment Management LLC grew its position in Lamar Advertising by 82.8% in the 1st quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 621,763 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $72,031,000 after purchasing an additional 281,582 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.78% of the company’s stock.

About Lamar Advertising

Lamar Advertising Company operates as an outdoor advertising company in the United States and Canada. The company owns and operates billboards, logo signs, and transit advertising displays, as well as rents space for advertising on billboards, buses, shelters, benches, logo plates, and in airport terminals.

