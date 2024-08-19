Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) Raises Dividend to $0.36 Per Share

Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, July 29th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 20th will be given a dividend of 0.36 per share by the transportation company on Tuesday, September 10th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 20th. This is a boost from Landstar System’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33.

Landstar System has raised its dividend by an average of 16.8% annually over the last three years. Landstar System has a dividend payout ratio of 19.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Landstar System to earn $7.85 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.44 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 18.3%.

LSTR opened at $188.11 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $184.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $184.21. The company has a market capitalization of $6.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.94 and a beta of 0.80. Landstar System has a 52 week low of $161.13 and a 52 week high of $201.40.

Landstar System ( NASDAQ:LSTR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The transportation company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.02. Landstar System had a return on equity of 21.69% and a net margin of 4.49%. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.85 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Landstar System will post 6.1 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on LSTR shares. Raymond James lowered their target price on Landstar System from $205.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Landstar System from $161.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Landstar System from $171.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Landstar System from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of Landstar System in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $179.73.

Landstar System, Inc provides integrated transportation management solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Transportation Logistics and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers a range of transportation services, including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico cross-border, intra-Mexico, intra-Canada, project cargo, and customs brokerage, as well as offers transportation services to other transportation companies, such as third party logistics and less-than-truckload services.

