Latham Group (NASDAQ:SWIM) Reaches New 52-Week High at $6.25

Latham Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIM – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $6.25 and last traded at $6.25, with a volume of 4921 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.24.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on SWIM shares. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Latham Group from $5.00 to $5.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Latham Group from $3.00 to $6.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th.

Get Latham Group alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on SWIM

Latham Group Stock Performance

Insider Buying and Selling at Latham Group

The business has a fifty day moving average of $3.61 and a 200 day moving average of $3.40. The company has a market cap of $722.33 million, a P/E ratio of 208.00 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

In other news, VP Suraj Kunchala sold 10,139 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.06, for a total value of $51,303.34. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 38,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $196,064.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Latham Group by 23.3% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,462,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,477,000 after purchasing an additional 465,530 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Latham Group by 50.1% during the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 877,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,306,000 after buying an additional 292,885 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Latham Group by 21.2% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,342,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,067,000 after buying an additional 234,930 shares in the last quarter. Roubaix Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Latham Group by 104.1% in the 2nd quarter. Roubaix Capital LLC now owns 445,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,350,000 after buying an additional 227,349 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Latham Group by 103.7% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 418,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,269,000 after acquiring an additional 213,128 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.95% of the company’s stock.

Latham Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Latham Group, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets in-ground residential swimming pools in North America, Australia, and New Zealand. It offers a portfolio of pools and related products, including in-ground swimming pools that include fiber glass and packaged pools; and pool covers and liners under the Latham, Narellan, CoverStar, Radiant, and GLI brand names.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Latham Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Latham Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.