Lazydays (NASDAQ:GORV) Price Target Cut to $2.00 by Analysts at Truist Financial

Lazydays (NASDAQ:GORV – Get Free Report) had its price target lowered by research analysts at Truist Financial from $4.00 to $2.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial’s price target would suggest a potential downside of 11.50% from the stock’s previous close.

Lazydays Stock Performance

GORV traded up $0.08 during trading on Monday, reaching $2.26. 12,997 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 60,392. The stock has a market cap of $31.80 million, a P/E ratio of -0.23 and a beta of 2.02. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.93 and a 200 day moving average of $3.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. Lazydays has a 52 week low of $1.75 and a 52 week high of $11.92.

Lazydays (NASDAQ:GORV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 15th. The company reported ($1.42) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($1.12). The company had revenue of $238.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $302.40 million. Lazydays had a negative return on equity of 16.47% and a negative net margin of 12.48%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.14 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Lazydays will post -1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Lazydays Company Profile

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Lazydays stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Lazydays Holdings, Inc. ( NASDAQ:GORV Free Report ) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 73,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $187,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.52% of Lazydays as of its most recent SEC filing. 89.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lazydays Holdings, Inc operates recreational vehicle (RV) dealerships under the Lazydays name in the United States. The company offers RV sales, RV-repair and services, financing and insurance products, third-party protection plans, and after-market parts and accessories. It also operates the Lazydays RV resort at Tampa, Florida.

