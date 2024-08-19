Leafly Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFLYW) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Leafly Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFLYW – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,700 shares, a growth of 8.3% from the July 15th total of 10,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 67,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Leafly Price Performance
NASDAQ:LFLYW remained flat at $0.02 on Monday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,243 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,739. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.02 and its 200-day moving average is $0.03. Leafly has a twelve month low of $0.02 and a twelve month high of $0.18.
Leafly Company Profile
