Leeward Investments LLC MA Buys 35,067 Shares of O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI)

Leeward Investments LLC MA raised its stake in shares of O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI – Free Report) by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 658,196 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,067 shares during the period. Leeward Investments LLC MA’s holdings in O-I Glass were worth $7,326,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Thompson Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of O-I Glass by 84.2% in the 1st quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 393,883 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,535,000 after acquiring an additional 180,093 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new position in O-I Glass during the 1st quarter valued at $1,021,000. Duality Advisers LP purchased a new position in O-I Glass during the 1st quarter valued at $1,554,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in O-I Glass during the 4th quarter valued at $27,562,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in O-I Glass by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,474,863 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $24,158,000 after purchasing an additional 115,728 shares during the period. 97.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

O-I Glass stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $12.27. The stock had a trading volume of 141,216 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,792,371. The company has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.70, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $11.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.74. O-I Glass, Inc. has a one year low of $10.08 and a one year high of $20.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

O-I Glass ( NYSE:OI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. O-I Glass had a negative net margin of 4.32% and a positive return on equity of 15.64%. O-I Glass’s revenue was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.88 EPS. On average, analysts expect that O-I Glass, Inc. will post 1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of O-I Glass from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of O-I Glass from $22.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of O-I Glass from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price (down previously from $17.00) on shares of O-I Glass in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of O-I Glass from $26.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, O-I Glass presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.89.

In related news, Director John Humphrey bought 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.30 per share, for a total transaction of $169,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 84,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $951,765.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.49% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

O-I Glass, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of glass containers to food and beverage manufacturers primarily in the Americas, Europe, and internationally. The company produces glass containers for alcoholic beverages, including beer, flavored malt beverages, spirits, and wine.

