Leeward Investments LLC MA Buys 35,471 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

Leeward Investments LLC MA raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Free Report) by 155.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 58,217 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,471 shares during the quarter. Leeward Investments LLC MA’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $8,866,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Atlas Brown Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 20,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,312,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Hirtle Callaghan & Co LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Hirtle Callaghan & Co LLC now owns 5,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $788,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 1,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Transform Wealth LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 4,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $700,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. raised its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. now owns 4,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $789,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Stock Performance

IWN stock traded up $0.62 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $162.17. The stock had a trading volume of 236,770 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,250,743. The stock has a market cap of $12.41 billion, a PE ratio of 10.79 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $157.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $154.56. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $124.97 and a 52-week high of $174.83.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

