Leeward Investments LLC MA Buys 4,485 Shares of MGP Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGPI)

Leeward Investments LLC MA grew its stake in shares of MGP Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGPI – Free Report) by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 84,449 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,485 shares during the quarter. Leeward Investments LLC MA’s holdings in MGP Ingredients were worth $6,283,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MGPI. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of MGP Ingredients by 477.9% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC bought a new stake in MGP Ingredients in the first quarter worth $43,000. Covestor Ltd increased its position in MGP Ingredients by 23.3% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 795 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC bought a new stake in MGP Ingredients in the fourth quarter worth $72,000. Finally, Bare Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in MGP Ingredients in the fourth quarter worth $106,000. Institutional investors own 77.11% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price objective on shares of MGP Ingredients in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of MGP Ingredients in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of MGP Ingredients from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th.

MGP Ingredients Stock Up 0.4 %

NASDAQ:MGPI traded up $0.35 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $87.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,606 shares, compared to its average volume of 192,785. MGP Ingredients, Inc. has a 1 year low of $68.86 and a 1 year high of $122.32. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $77.83 and a 200-day moving average of $80.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a PE ratio of 20.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 6.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

MGP Ingredients (NASDAQ:MGPI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.17. MGP Ingredients had a net margin of 12.18% and a return on equity of 14.98%. The company had revenue of $190.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $189.06 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.49 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that MGP Ingredients, Inc. will post 6.18 earnings per share for the current year.

MGP Ingredients Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. MGP Ingredients’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.09%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other MGP Ingredients news, Director Lori L.S. Mingus sold 2,430 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.88, for a total value of $191,678.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 47,287 shares in the company, valued at $3,729,998.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 36.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MGP Ingredients Profile

MGP Ingredients, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and supply of distilled spirits, branded spirits, and food ingredients in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Distillery Solutions; Branded Spirits; and Ingredient Solutions.

