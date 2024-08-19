Leeward Investments LLC MA Buys 6,605 Shares of YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI)

Leeward Investments LLC MA lifted its stake in shares of YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI – Free Report) by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 124,735 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,605 shares during the quarter. Leeward Investments LLC MA’s holdings in YETI were worth $4,759,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in YETI. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in YETI by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,268,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,687,000 after purchasing an additional 103,732 shares during the period. AIA Group Ltd bought a new stake in shares of YETI in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,397,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of YETI by 259.4% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 21,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $816,000 after acquiring an additional 15,280 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of YETI in the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,484,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of YETI by 31.5% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 783,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,561,000 after acquiring an additional 187,720 shares during the period.

YETI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on YETI from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on YETI from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on YETI from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. TD Cowen increased their price objective on YETI from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, B. Riley raised their price target on YETI from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.29.

Shares of YETI traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $41.53. The stock had a trading volume of 31,107 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,611,984. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.35. The firm has a market cap of $3.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 2.14. YETI Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.88 and a twelve month high of $54.15.

YETI (NYSE:YETI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $463.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $452.42 million. YETI had a return on equity of 28.83% and a net margin of 10.66%. YETI’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.51 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that YETI Holdings, Inc. will post 2.37 EPS for the current year.

YETI Holdings, Inc designs, retails, and distributes products for the outdoor and recreation market under the YETI brand. It offers coolers and equipment, including hard and soft coolers, cargo, bags, outdoor living, and associated accessories, as well as backpacks, duffel bags, luggage, packing cubes, carryalls, camp chairs, blankets, dog beds, dog bowls, and gear cases under the LoadOut, Panga, Crossroads, Camino, Hondo Base, Trailhead, Lowlands, Boomer, and SideKick Dry brands.

