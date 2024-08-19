Leeward Investments LLC MA Decreases Stock Holdings in QuidelOrtho Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL)

Leeward Investments LLC MA lowered its holdings in shares of QuidelOrtho Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL – Free Report) by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 196,259 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,167 shares during the quarter. Leeward Investments LLC MA’s holdings in QuidelOrtho were worth $6,520,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its position in shares of QuidelOrtho by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 23,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,746,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of QuidelOrtho by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 14,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $681,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its position in shares of QuidelOrtho by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 12,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $581,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of QuidelOrtho by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 5,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of QuidelOrtho by 27.0% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.00% of the company’s stock.

Get QuidelOrtho alerts:

QuidelOrtho Stock Performance

QuidelOrtho stock traded up $0.80 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $44.74. The stock had a trading volume of 57,877 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,081,035. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $36.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.85. The company has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a PE ratio of -1.67 and a beta of 0.07. QuidelOrtho Co. has a 52-week low of $29.74 and a 52-week high of $84.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Insider Buying and Selling at QuidelOrtho

QuidelOrtho ( NASDAQ:QDEL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.15. The company had revenue of $637.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $613.51 million. QuidelOrtho had a negative net margin of 65.60% and a positive return on equity of 3.87%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.26 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that QuidelOrtho Co. will post 1.78 EPS for the current year.

In other QuidelOrtho news, major shareholder Carlyle Group Inc. sold 24,390 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.09, for a total transaction of $733,895.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,141,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $335,250,142.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders sold a total of 2,261,559 shares of company stock valued at $82,700,460 in the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $61.00 price target on shares of QuidelOrtho in a research report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, QuidelOrtho has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.60.

View Our Latest Research Report on QuidelOrtho

QuidelOrtho Company Profile

(Free Report)

QuidelOrtho Corporation provides diagnostic testing solutions. The company operates through Labs, Transfusion Medicine, Point-of-Care, and Molecular Diagnostics business units. The Labs business unit provides clinical chemistry laboratory instruments and tests that measure target chemicals in bodily fluids for the evaluation of health and the clinical management of patients; immunoassay laboratory instruments and tests, which measure proteins as they act as antigens in the spread of disease, antibodies in the immune response spurred by disease, or markers of proper organ function and health; testing products to detect and monitor disease progression across a spectrum of therapeutic areas; and specialized diagnostic solutions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QDEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for QuidelOrtho Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for QuidelOrtho Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QuidelOrtho and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.