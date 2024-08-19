Leeward Investments LLC MA Has $6.18 Million Stake in Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM)

Leeward Investments LLC MA raised its holdings in Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM – Free Report) by 5.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 61,706 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,277 shares during the period. Leeward Investments LLC MA’s holdings in Oxford Industries were worth $6,180,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in Oxford Industries in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Natixis acquired a new position in shares of Oxford Industries during the first quarter worth about $109,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oxford Industries during the first quarter worth about $137,000. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division acquired a new position in shares of Oxford Industries during the first quarter worth about $140,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oxford Industries during the first quarter worth about $209,000. 91.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Oxford Industries in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Oxford Industries from $94.00 to $92.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Oxford Industries presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $103.20.

Oxford Industries Stock Down 1.2 %

OXM traded down $1.08 on Monday, hitting $88.58. 38,168 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 235,707. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.32. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $98.73 and its 200-day moving average is $102.70. The company has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of 36.30 and a beta of 1.54. Oxford Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $82.33 and a 12 month high of $113.88.

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 12th. The textile maker reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.70 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $398.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $404.81 million. Oxford Industries had a net margin of 2.62% and a return on equity of 23.78%. Oxford Industries’s quarterly revenue was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.78 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Oxford Industries, Inc. will post 8.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Oxford Industries Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 19th were paid a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 19th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.03%. Oxford Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 108.50%.

Insider Transactions at Oxford Industries

In other news, EVP Thomas E. Campbell sold 17,540 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.91, for a total transaction of $1,752,421.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,865 shares in the company, valued at $2,484,262.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 5.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Oxford Industries Profile

Oxford Industries, Inc, an apparel company, designs, sources, markets, and distributes products of lifestyle and other brands worldwide. The company offers men's and women's sportswear and related products under the Tommy Bahama brand; and women's and girl's dresses and sportswear, scarves, bags, jewelry, and belts, as well as children's apparel, swim, footwear, and licensed products under the Lilly Pulitzer brand.

