Leeward Investments LLC MA Has $8.94 Million Stock Holdings in Ingevity Co. (NYSE:NGVT)

Leeward Investments LLC MA reduced its position in shares of Ingevity Co. (NYSE:NGVT – Free Report) by 27.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 204,606 shares of the company’s stock after selling 77,402 shares during the quarter. Leeward Investments LLC MA’s holdings in Ingevity were worth $8,943,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in Ingevity by 101.8% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 896 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 452 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its stake in shares of Ingevity by 4.4% in the second quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 143,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,272,000 after purchasing an additional 6,009 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Ingevity by 3.9% in the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division raised its stake in shares of Ingevity by 9.5% in the second quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 23,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,031,000 after purchasing an additional 2,040 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ingevity in the second quarter worth approximately $180,000. 91.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NGVT stock traded up $0.43 on Monday, reaching $36.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,031 shares, compared to its average volume of 240,005. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.92. Ingevity Co. has a 12-month low of $33.49 and a 12-month high of $56.29. The company has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.57 and a beta of 1.66. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.89.

Ingevity ( NYSE:NGVT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by ($0.04). Ingevity had a positive return on equity of 19.59% and a negative net margin of 27.85%. The business had revenue of $390.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $407.58 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.41 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Ingevity Co. will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NGVT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Ingevity from $58.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Ingevity from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 5th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Ingevity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $52.00 to $62.00 in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Loop Capital upped their target price on Ingevity from $49.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, CJS Securities raised Ingevity from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.33.

Ingevity Corporation manufactures and sells activated carbon products, derivative specialty chemicals, and engineered polymers in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and South America. It operates through three segments: Performance Materials, Performance Chemicals, and Advanced Polymer Technologies.

