Leeward Investments LLC MA Increases Position in Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC)

Leeward Investments LLC MA boosted its holdings in Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC – Free Report) by 5.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 73,160 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,905 shares during the quarter. Leeward Investments LLC MA’s holdings in Belden were worth $6,862,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Belden during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Belden during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Whittier Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Belden by 662.2% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 343 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Belden by 41.7% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 829 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Belden during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.75% of the company’s stock.

BDC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Belden from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 17th. Benchmark increased their price target on shares of Belden from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of Belden from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Belden from $123.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Vertical Research assumed coverage on shares of Belden in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $111.67.

In other news, Director David J. Aldrich sold 6,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.19, for a total value of $651,173.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 53,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,189,557.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director David J. Aldrich sold 6,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.19, for a total transaction of $651,173.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 53,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,189,557.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Brian Edward Anderson sold 1,262 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.79, for a total value of $122,148.98. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 39,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,812,074.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,537 shares of company stock valued at $2,007,356 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BDC stock traded up $1.17 on Monday, hitting $102.72. 16,958 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 273,002. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $94.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $90.26. Belden Inc. has a 52 week low of $60.54 and a 52 week high of $103.24. The firm has a market cap of $4.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.87 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.83.

Belden (NYSE:BDC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.14. Belden had a return on equity of 21.13% and a net margin of 8.51%. The company had revenue of $604.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $574.32 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.91 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Belden Inc. will post 5.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 13th were paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.19%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 13th. Belden’s payout ratio is 3.91%.

Belden Inc designs, manufactures, and markets a portfolio of signal transmission solutions for mission critical applications in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Solutions and Industrial Automation Solutions. The Enterprise Solutions segment offers copper cable and connectivity solutions, fiber cable and connectivity solutions, interconnect panels, racks and enclosures, and signal extension and matrix switching systems for use in applications, such as local area networks, data centers, access control, 5G, fiber to the home, and building automation.

