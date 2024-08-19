Leeward Investments LLC MA Increases Stock Position in Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC)

Leeward Investments LLC MA grew its holdings in Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC – Free Report) by 5.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 170,773 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 9,099 shares during the period. Leeward Investments LLC MA’s holdings in Westamerica Bancorporation were worth $8,288,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in WABC. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Westamerica Bancorporation by 5.6% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 4,178 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in Westamerica Bancorporation by 13.8% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,862 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp grew its position in Westamerica Bancorporation by 1.4% during the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 23,342 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,141,000 after buying an additional 321 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in Westamerica Bancorporation by 7.3% during the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 5,238 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $256,000 after buying an additional 357 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Westamerica Bancorporation by 1.2% during the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 41,153 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,012,000 after buying an additional 492 shares during the period. 81.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of WABC stock traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $50.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,164 shares, compared to its average volume of 137,712. The business has a fifty day moving average of $49.99 and a 200-day moving average of $48.31. The stock has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.49 and a beta of 0.56. Westamerica Bancorporation has a twelve month low of $41.89 and a twelve month high of $58.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Westamerica Bancorporation ( NASDAQ:WABC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $79.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.28 million. Westamerica Bancorporation had a net margin of 47.12% and a return on equity of 20.17%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Westamerica Bancorporation will post 5.2 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 5th were given a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 5th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.49%. Westamerica Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.73%.

WABC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “market perform” rating and set a $57.00 target price (down from $58.00) on shares of Westamerica Bancorporation in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Westamerica Bancorporation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Maxim Group lowered shares of Westamerica Bancorporation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Westamerica Bancorporation from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Westamerica Bancorporation has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.00.

Westamerica Bancorporation operates as a bank holding company for the Westamerica Bank that provides various banking products and services to individual and commercial customers. The company accepts various deposit products, including retail savings and checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

