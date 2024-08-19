Leeward Investments LLC MA Lowers Stock Position in Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS)

Leeward Investments LLC MA lessened its holdings in Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS – Free Report) by 4.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 187,188 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 8,477 shares during the quarter. Leeward Investments LLC MA’s holdings in Webster Financial were worth $8,160,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Webster Financial in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Webster Financial by 79.1% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 607 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Webster Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Mather Group LLC. boosted its stake in shares of Webster Financial by 7,650.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Webster Financial by 29.7% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,114 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.58% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO John R. Ciulla sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.04, for a total transaction of $384,320.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 237,049 shares in the company, valued at $11,387,833.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Webster Financial news, insider Charles L. Wilkins sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.07, for a total value of $245,350.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 45,157 shares in the company, valued at $2,215,853.99. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO John R. Ciulla sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.04, for a total transaction of $384,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 237,049 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,387,833.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,650 shares of company stock worth $706,098 over the last quarter. 0.88% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on WBS shares. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Webster Financial from $56.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on Webster Financial from $58.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered Webster Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $54.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Monday, August 5th. StockNews.com upgraded Webster Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on Webster Financial from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.36.

Webster Financial Stock Down 0.1 %

NYSE:WBS traded down $0.03 on Monday, reaching $45.55. The stock had a trading volume of 117,695 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,255,952. The stock has a market cap of $7.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a 50-day moving average of $44.38 and a 200 day moving average of $45.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Webster Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $36.36 and a 12-month high of $53.39.

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $671.91 million. Webster Financial had a net margin of 19.81% and a return on equity of 11.81%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.50 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Webster Financial Co. will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Webster Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 8th. Investors of record on Monday, July 29th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 29th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.51%. Webster Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.79%.

About Webster Financial

Webster Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Webster Bank, National Association that provides a range of financial products and services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Consumer Banking.

Featured Articles

