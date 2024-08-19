Leeward Investments LLC MA Purchases 12,134 Shares of National Bank Holdings Co. (NYSE:NBHC)

Leeward Investments LLC MA raised its position in National Bank Holdings Co. (NYSE:NBHC – Free Report) by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 228,144 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 12,134 shares during the quarter. Leeward Investments LLC MA’s holdings in National Bank were worth $8,909,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in National Bank by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,220,345 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $156,955,000 after purchasing an additional 25,349 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of National Bank by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,904,987 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $145,226,000 after buying an additional 239,401 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of National Bank by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,678,537 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $62,426,000 after buying an additional 79,519 shares in the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. raised its position in shares of National Bank by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 935,119 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,730,000 after buying an additional 19,016 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of National Bank by 87.6% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 478,748 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,268,000 after buying an additional 223,505 shares in the last quarter. 92.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on NBHC. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on shares of National Bank from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of National Bank from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. StockNews.com cut shares of National Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Stephens lifted their target price on shares of National Bank from $38.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Hovde Group lifted their target price on shares of National Bank from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, National Bank currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.40.

National Bank Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSE:NBHC traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $41.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,339 shares, compared to its average volume of 202,670. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.50. National Bank Holdings Co. has a 1 year low of $28.38 and a 1 year high of $46.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.89 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93.

National Bank (NYSE:NBHC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.06). National Bank had a net margin of 21.40% and a return on equity of 10.44%. The firm had revenue of $99.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $102.96 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.85 EPS. National Bank’s revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that National Bank Holdings Co. will post 2.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

National Bank Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. National Bank’s payout ratio is 32.18%.

Insider Buying and Selling at National Bank

In other National Bank news, insider Valerie D. Kramer sold 725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.17, for a total value of $29,123.25. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,398 shares in the company, valued at $417,687.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Valerie D. Kramer sold 725 shares of National Bank stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.17, for a total transaction of $29,123.25. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $417,687.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Patrick G. Sobers sold 18,738 shares of National Bank stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.10, for a total transaction of $807,607.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 20,788 shares in the company, valued at approximately $895,962.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 69,226 shares of company stock worth $2,958,625. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

National Bank Profile

(Free Report)

National Bank Holdings Corporation operates as the bank holding company for NBH Bank that provides various banking products and financial services to commercial, business, and consumer clients in the United States. It offers deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, and other deposit accounts, including fixed-rate and fixed maturity time deposits.

